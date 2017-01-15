ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Green Bay cornerback Quinten Rollins is missing his second straight playoff game in the divisional round against Dallas because of neck and concussion-related issues.

Fellow cornerback Damarious Randall is active Sunday after being added to the injury report with a foot issue following Saturday’s practice.

Rollins, who was injured in the regular-season finale against Detroit, also missed the first meeting with Dallas in Week 6, a 30-16 victory for the Cowboys. Star Dallas receiver Dez Bryant also missed that game and is expected to draw LaDarius Gunter in coverage.

Dallas running back Alfred Morris, who was the backup to rookie NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott most of the season, is inactive again with Darren McFadden back from a preseason elbow injury.

The Cowboys only have six inactives because of an open spot on their 53-man roster.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus