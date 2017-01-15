KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Steelers are missing defensive end Ricardo Mathews because of a lingering ankle injury for their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Mathews hurt his ankle in Pittsburgh’s regular-season finale and was inactive for last weekend’s wild-card win over Miami. But he returned to practice this week and was questionable for the game.

Kansas City’s Justin Houston is active for the first time since a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 18. The star linebacker has been dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

The Chiefs also had linebacker Justin March-Lillard active for the first time since he broke his hand Oct. 16 in Oakland. 16. March-Lillard returned from injured reserve a few weeks ago.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus