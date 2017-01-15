CLIFTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on severe weather in Texas (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

A utility says about 33,000 customers are without power as severe storms move through Central and North Texas.

Oncor says the bulk of the outages are located in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties, where more than 22,000 customers are without service. The utility says crews are working to get electricity restored as quickly as possible.

The severe weather Sunday evening has also affected flights in and out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Its website says average flight delays are more than two hours.

The National Weather Service reports strong storms and winds up to 60 mph are still possible as the system continues to roll through the state.

___

9:50 p.m.

A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans, the entire Packers contingent and a few Cowboys players inside AT&T; Stadium for more than hour after the game Sunday night.

Officials at the $1.2 billion stadium issued an all-clear more than two hours after the game ended.

Earlier, a warning on the video board read “Severe Weather. Please Take Shelter,” as fans stayed in seats and wandered the large plazas at each end of the facility. At one point, officials warned people to get away from the large sliding glass doors behind the end zones.

The warning began before the Packers could leave, and Dallas rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were seen on the field. The quarterback and running back were cheered by fans.

Around 9 p.m. Central time, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth tweeted that while tornado warnings had expired, 60 mph winds were still expected with the storm.

___

8:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado has touched down in Central Texas.

A weather service spokesman says damage was reported Sunday evening in the Bosque County town of Clifton and east of Lake Whitney, but it’s unclear if both areas were hit by the same tornado.

The twister struck as severe storms rolled through parts of Texas.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office says power lines were knocked down in the Clifton area and crews are working to remove debris from the roads. Authorities have also closed Highway 6.

No injuries have been reported. Clifton is more than 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

