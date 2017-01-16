BOSTON (AP) - Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is due in court this week for a pretrial hearing in his upcoming double murder trial.

Hernandez is accused of killing two men he encountered in a Boston nightclub in 2012. His trial is scheduled to begin next month in Suffolk Superior Court.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is accused of following the men after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink. Prosecutors say he opened fire on their car at a stop light.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

A judge is expected to hear arguments on defense motions during a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

