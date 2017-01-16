Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Antonio Brown and his Steelers teammates were clearly excited for the victory.

In a Facebook Live broadcast, Brown showed his teammates joking, then praying before coach Mike Tomlin gave a speech. During the speech, Tomlin asked his players to “keep cool on social media,” but Brown didn’t seem to get the message.

Tomlin is not seen in the video, but he can be heard around the corner from Brown’s stall. During the speech, Tomlin referred to the New England Patriots, the Steelers’ AFC Championship Game, as an expletive.

“We just spotted these a—holes a day and a half,” Tomlin said. “They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at four o’clock in the f–ing morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their a—. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming.”

The broadcast was over 17 minutes long. Tomlin’s speech comes at the two minute mark following the team prayer.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked if he had seen Brown’s video on Boston’s WEEI radio, and while he hadn’t, Brady had heard what Tomlin had said. Tomlin, who has been an NFL coach for the last 16 years, has different policies than Brady’s coach in Bill Belichick. In an excerpt from WEEI:

“That’s against our team policy, so I don’t think that would go over well with our coach,” Brady said. “Every coach has a different style. Our coach, he’s been in the league for 42 years and he’s pretty old school. He’s not into social media and I think he lets everyone know that. I think our team has a policy, we don’t show anything that should be private because he feels when we are inside our stadium, inside the walls, there has to be a degree of privacy that we have. What’s done in the locker room should stay in the locker room.”

As if the AFC Championship Game even needed a bit more fuel.

