ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - With Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston as grand marshal and the popular marching bands from Florida A&M; and Tuskegee University, St. Petersburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade got a high-stepping shot in the arm this year.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jEqjKt) this year’s parade has new organizers, a new name - the MLK Dream Big Parade - and a new route.

In November, the city parted ways with its longtime organizer after his financial interests in the parade came under scrutiny. It’s one of the largest MLK parades in the Southeast.

Having two of the most notable historically black colleges in the parade lineup dovetails with this year’s parade theme of “collegiate futures.”

