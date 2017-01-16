RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show Monday morning that cornerback Richard Sherman played the second half of the season with an MCL injury in his knee.

Carroll told KIRO-AM that Sherman’s injury was significant and it was “stressful” for Sherman to play with the injury.

Carroll did not specify which knee was injured, but said it was similar to Russell Wilson’s sprained MCL suffered early in the season in that Sherman could play with the injury.

Sherman was not listed on any injury/practice report this season with a knee injury.

Any practices he missed were listed with the “NIR” - not injury related - designation with the exception of Week 12 against Tampa Bay when he was listed with an ankle injury.

Carroll said he had a “big meeting” with Sherman in regards to a tumultuous season for the cornerback that included two sideline blowups during games. “He has some regrets,” Carroll said.

