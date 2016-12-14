The wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen was arrested Monday and will face federal charges related to the deadly terrorist attack carried out over the summer, U.S. law enforcement authorities confirmed.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida confirmed Noor Salman was taken into custody in California in connection with the deadly June 12 rampage, in which Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 others.

She will face federal charges including obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, according to Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Ms. Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area, where she and her family live, by the FBI and is expected to have an initial appearance in an Oakland, California, federal court on Tuesday.

After the shooting at the Pulse nightclub, investigators sought to find out whether others were involved in planning for or carrying out the plot and focused on learning what Ms. Salman knew.

Court documents that would explain the charges Ms. Salman will face are not yet public and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the particular charges.

But Chief Mina provided some additional details on the nature of the charges in a statement issued Monday.

“I am glad to see that Omar Mateen’s wife has been charged with aiding her husband in the commission of the brutal attack on the Pulse nightclub,” he said. “Federal authorities have been working tirelessly on this case for more than seven months, and we are grateful that they have seen to it that some measure of justice will be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Ms. Salman will face three criminal charges including obstruction of justice. The paper reports that Ms. Salman is accused of aiding her husband and having some foreknowledge he planned to carry out an attack.

Mateen, who was killed by police, had been placed on an FBI watch list in 2013 after he claimed to coworkers at the private security firm that employed him that he had family connections to al Qaeda. A year later, his name was brought up to investigators a second time as they probed a suicide bomber from Florida and learned that Mateen had previously attended the same mosque as the bomber and had been known to watch Anwar al-Awlaki videos in the past.

Ms. Salman, who broke her silence about the incident in a November interview with the New York Times, had said previously that she was “unaware” of her husband’s plans to attack the nightclub. But she also told the paper that although she knew her husband had watched jihadist videos, she did not suspect he had been radicalized because he had previously been investigated by the FBI and cleared.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus