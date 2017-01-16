The Washington Redskins will interviewed Rob Ryan for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Monday, the team announced.

Ryan most recently served as the Buffalo Bills defensive coach and assistant coach to his brother, Rex. Both Ryan brothers were fired by the Bills on Dec. 27.

Ryan has worked as a NFL defensive coordinator for 12 seasons, including two with the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed his best season in 2013, when his New Orleans Saints were the fourth-best team in terms of yardage and points allowed.

But outside of that one season, Ryan has been at the helm for some of the league’s worst defenses. In eight of his 12 seasons, his defenses have ranked in the bottom 10 teams in the NFL in points allowed.

The Redskins are in search of a defensive coordinator after parting ways with Joe Barry. Barry’s defense ranked 28th in the NFL this season in total yards allowed.

Washington has also interviewed former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine and former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley for the position.

Additionally, the Redskins will have to look for an offensive coordinator after Sean McVay accepted a head coaching job with the Los Angeles Rams.

