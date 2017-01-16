NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed cornerback Tye Smith to a futures contract.

Smith played four games for the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie in 2015 and made one special teams tackle.

The Seahawks waived Smith at the end of training camp this season. He spent two weeks on the Seahawks’ practice squad and was on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad the rest of the season.

Smith, who is 6-foot and 195 pounds, made 312 tackles in his college career at Towson. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus