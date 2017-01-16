MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia backup quarterback William Crest Jr. plans to transfer to another school.

Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen announced Crest’s decision Monday.

WVU says in a news release that Crest didn’t specify where he’s transferring.

Crest played in seven games in the 2016 season. He split time between quarterback, running back and special teams. He played in 11 games at quarterback and wide receiver in 2015.

