GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Appalachian State and East Carolina will play four times in football between 2021 and 2026.

The schools on Tuesday announced a series that will include a meeting in Charlotte, one in Boone and two in Greenville.

The teams will play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in 2021, at East Carolina in 2024 and ‘26 and in Boone in 2025.

The schools have played only twice since 1979, both when the Mountaineers were members of the FCS.

