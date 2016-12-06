President Obama on Tuesday commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the transgender Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking military secrets in 2010.

The relief for Manning was one of 273 clemency grants by the president in his final week in office — 209 commutations and 64 pardons.

Under the terms of Mr. Obama’s action, Manning will be freed from prison on May 17, rather than serving her sentence until 2045.

Attorneys for Manning, who has tried to commit suicide twice in prison, had argued that she was unfairly being held in the male military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Mr. Obama also ordered the release of Puerto Rican independence activist Oscar López Rivera, who has been imprisoned for about 35 years on his conviction for seditious conspiracy — conspiring to oppose U.S. authority over Puerto Rico by force. Rivera, 73, was to have remained in prison until 2023.

The president’s grants bring his total number of commutations to 1,385 — the most issued by any president in history and more than the previous 11 presidents combined. Of those, 504 individuals were serving life sentences for drug crimes.

With the pardons issued Tuesday, Mr. Obama has now granted a total of 212 pardons.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a veteran of the Afghanistan war, blasted the president’s decision to grant clemency for Manning.

“When I was leading soldiers in Afghanistan, Private Manning was undermining us by leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks,” Mr. Cotton said. “I don’t understand why the president would feel special compassion for someone who endangered the lives of our troops, diplomats, intelligence officers, and allies. We ought not treat a traitor like a martyr.”

Manning copied thousands of military records from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars covering alleged abuses of detainees and civilian casualty estimates. She also copied thousands of diplomatic cables revealing sensitive national-security details from U.S. embassies.

The documents were published by WikiLeaks, giving prominence and notoriety to its founder, Julian Assange.

On Twitter last week, WikiLeaks posted a comment saying “If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case.”

Human-rights groups praised Mr. Obama’s decision to release Manning.

“Chelsea Manning exposed serious abuses, and as a result her own human rights have been violated by the U.S. government for years,” said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA. “President Obama was right to commute her sentence, but it is long overdue. It is unconscionable that she languished in prison for years while those allegedly implicated by the information she revealed still haven’t been brought to justice.”

On the release of Lopez Rivera, Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois thanked Mr. Obama “on behalf of millions of Puerto Ricans.”

“The long fight against colonialism in the Caribbean has had many chapters and we have all put violence behind us,” Mr. Gutierrez said. “Releasing Oscar Lopez Rivera back to his homeland and his people is a step towards peace and reconciliation and is being celebrated by Puerto Ricans of all political stripes, classes, colors and geographies. He is a national hero no less significant than Roberto Clemente or any leader we have ever had.”

Lopez Rivera was a member of the clandestine Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional, or FALN, that carried out a series of bombings in the U.S. for the goal of Puerto Rican independence. Between 1974 and 1983, prosecutors said, FALN was responsible for 140 bombings on U.S. military bases, government offices and financial buildings nationwide.

Advocates for Lopez Rivera said he never harmed anyone. But the group’s bombings killed four people in 1975 at the historic Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan, and injured about 50 persons.

In 1977, a worker at the Mobil oil building in New York City was killed in another FALN attack.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus