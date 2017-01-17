FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas linebacker Sean Lee made his second straight Pro Bowl as an injury replacement after the team’s leading tackler was one of the biggest snubs on the original list.

Lee was named Tuesday to fill in for Carolina’s Luke Kuechly, who missed the final six games after sustaining his second concussion in as many years. The Pro Bowl is Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

The 30-year-old Lee was named All-Pro for the first time after a career-high 174 tackles in 15 games. He missed the regular-season finale because the Cowboys had clinched home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Dallas lost to Green Bay 34-31 in the divisional round, clearing the way for Lee’s Pro Bowl nod. Last year’s Pro Bowl was his first.

