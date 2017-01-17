On Saturday, a 3-year-old boy was abducted in Oakland, California, and police Lt. Chris Bolton took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help.
The goal is to have as many eyeballs on the tweet as possible, so good Samaritans tend to retweet it to their followers in hopes of spreading the word to as many people as possible.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is no different, and he retweeted the message to his 246,000 followers.
Shortly afterward, the missing child was found.
It’s not exactly known if the citizen who located the missing child did so because of Carr’s retweet, but the Oakland Police Department is at the very least giving him some credit for informing so many people with just a click of a button.
Carr himself was happy to find out the missing boy was found.