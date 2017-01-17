On Saturday, a 3-year-old boy was abducted in Oakland, California, and police Lt. Chris Bolton took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help.

#OaklandPolice Request Bay Area help in locating missing child: pic.twitter.com/WwyNOu2bhg — Lt. Chris Bolton (@OPDChris) January 14, 2017

The goal is to have as many eyeballs on the tweet as possible, so good Samaritans tend to retweet it to their followers in hopes of spreading the word to as many people as possible.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is no different, and he retweeted the message to his 246,000 followers.

Shortly afterward, the missing child was found.

Missing 3-yr old safely located. Observant citizen saw AMBER Alert & took action & called OPD after seeing vehicle on the road. #Reunited — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 14, 2017

It’s not exactly known if the citizen who located the missing child did so because of Carr’s retweet, but the Oakland Police Department is at the very least giving him some credit for informing so many people with just a click of a button.

So it appears the secret to sharing local missing child info is a RT by your local @NFL QB. Thank you, @derekcarrqb! Child safely located! — Lt. Chris Bolton (@OPDChris) January 15, 2017

Carr himself was happy to find out the missing boy was found.

@OPDChris great news! Thank you for letting me know they are safe! God bless y’all! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 15, 2017

