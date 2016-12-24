The Chargers, formerly from San Diego but headed to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, may have a mainstay player leave the team.

Quarterback Phillip Rivers, unhappy with the team’s move, has reportedly requested a trade to the San Francisco 49ers, according one report:

Hearing Phillip Rivers forcing a trade to #49ers is real. Disappointed in the LA move and wants to have say in GM/coach hiring process. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 17, 2017

Rivers has been apart of the Chargers since he was traded in 2004. With 45,833 yards, 3,811 completions and 314 touchdowns, the 35-year-old is the franchise leader in virtually every meaningful quarterback category.

Just last week, the five-time Pro Bowler expressed disappointment with the move in a radio interview with XTRA 1360, admitting he “held back tears a few times” and felt “a little numb.” But Rivers also stated that he would give his new adopted home “all [he’s] got in the short time [he] has left.”

While the 49ers may need a quarterback after struggling through a season with Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert, the request seems a bit odd from Rivers‘ perspective. Not only would he join the team with the NFL’s second-worst record, he would join a team that is still in search of a new coach and general manager.

If the request comes from frustration over his franchise’s decision to leave San Diego — understandable, given Rivers has eight young children — jumping ship to San Francisco won’t help matters.

The 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium is 465 miles away from Qualcomm Stadium, the Chargers’ former home in San Diego. The Chargers’ new home, StubHub Center, is just 114 miles away from the old stadium.

