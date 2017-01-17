President Obama plans to grant clemency for many more federal convicts before he leaves office on Friday, but fugitive national-secrets leaker Edward Snowden isn’t among them, the White House said.

The administration’s office of pardon attorney is still working hard at processing applications for commutations and pardons, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said. To date, the president has commuted 1,176 prison sentences, including more than 400 people who were serving life terms for drug crimes.

“That work continues,” Mr. Earnest said.

Mr. Obama could still issue a commutation for transgender military-secrets leaker Chelsea Manning, who has applied for clemency. But the White House said Mr. Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who was granted asylum in Russia, has not applied for clemency.

