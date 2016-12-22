Vice President-elect Mike Pence told mayors from around the country on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump wants to get a “big” infrastructure package done upon entering office.

“The president-elect is actually committed — committed to partnering with all of you,” Mr. Pence said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

“I called him this afternoon to tell him I was coming by,” he said. “In addition to urging me to send along greetings, he said ‘tell ‘em we’re going to do an infrastructure bill, and it’s gonna be big.’”

Some Democrats, even those who vociferously opposed Mr. Trump’s candidacy, have indicated infrastructure spending could be an area of potential compromise with the new administration.

Mr. Pence also said the new administration is committed to helping local communities on education, reaffirmed support for local law enforcement, and talked up job creation.

“This administration is going to be a friend to America’s mayors,” he said.

