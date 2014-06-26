On his way out the door, President Obama appointed top aide Valerie Jarrett and national security adviser Susan E. Rice Tuesday to the prestigious board of trustees of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Ms. Jarrett has been the president’s closest adviser since the start of his presidency, and Ms. Rice also has been a top adviser, serving previously as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Among two dozen appointments announced Tuesday, deputy White House national security adviser Ben Rhodes also received a post as a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. And White House aide Kristie Canegallo was appointed as a member of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

“I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals have agreed to serve the American people in these important roles,” Mr. Obama said. “I know they will serve the American people well.”

