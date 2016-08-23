The Redskins on Tuesday interviewed an in-house candidate, outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky, for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Washington is in search of a defensive coordinator after firing Joe Barry on Jan. 5.

With Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy at his disposal this season, Manusky’s unit was one of the highlights of a relatively ineffective defensive unit.

Manusky has nine seasons under his belt working as a NFL defensive coordinator.

Most recently with the San Diego Chargers, Manusky’s defense ranked 25th in the NFL in points allowed. Of those nine seasons, Manusky defenses finished in the top 10 in points allowed just twice (a fourth-best finish with the San Francisco 49ers in 2009 and a ninth-best finish in 2013 with the Indianapolis Colts).

Manusky represents the Redskins‘ first internal interview for the defensive coordinator position, but he joins a carousel of candidates. So far, former Buffalo Bills defensive coach Rob Ryan, former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley and former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine have interviewed for the position.

Barry was fired after an abysmal defensive year in which the Redskins ranked 28th in the NFL in yards allowed and 19th in points allowed.

