The Antonio Brown Facebook Live saga continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver himself issuing an apology.

Following the Steelers‘ 18-16 AFC divisional round win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown live-streamed a 17-minute video of the postgame locker room. Within the video, coach Mike Tomlin could be heard calling the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh’s opponent in Sunday’s conference championship game, “a—holes.”

Tomlin stated that Brown violated the team’s social media policy and even called his top wide receiver “selfish” and “foolish.”

Brown issued this apology on Twitter.

The Steelers play the Patriots Jan. 22 at 6:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus