ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has hired Kelly Skipper to oversee LeSean McCoy and the NFL’s top-ranked running attack.

Skipper takes over as Buffalo’s running backs coach after spending the previous two seasons holding the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent eight seasons as an assistant in Oakland following a nine-year stint at the college level split between UCLA and Washington State.

Skipper will work with Juan Castillo, who was hired last week to serve as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

The Bills led the NFL in yards rushing the past two seasons, and are coming off a year in which they scored a league high 29 touchdowns rushing.

McDermott was hired last week to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired in late December.

