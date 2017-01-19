A Florida man faces criminal charges for using his Twitter account to make a threat to kill President-elect Donald Trump, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Dominic Joseph Puopolo, 51, was arrested after posting a video on Twitter in which he made the threat, an arresting officer wrote in the police report for the incident.

“This is the 16th of January 2017, I will be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President elect Trump today,” Mr. Puopolo said on the video, which was posted Monday, according to the arrest report.

Mr. Puopolo, who is listed as homeless on the report, was arrested Tuesday as he left a Miami Beach Subway restaurant. The arrest report indicates that when questioned by officers, he admitted to making the threat on Twitter.

Miami-Dade Department of Corrections records indicate Mr. Puopolo was being held without bond on a charge of threatening harm against a public servant.

Mr. Trump is set to be sworn in as president of the United States on Friday. Despite that, the arrest report listed him as already living at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

