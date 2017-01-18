A man wanted for the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was in custody but being held at a hospital Wednesday morning after spending more than a month on the run.

Florida authorities captured Markeith Loyd Tuesday night after investigators traced him to an abandoned home. Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd attempted to flee out the back of the home, before eventually retreating back inside and later emerging from the front door wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying two handguns. He said Loyd dropped the guns to surrender, but was injured when he resisted arrest. He was restrained using the handcuffs of the Orlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, the police officer he is accused of killing.

News footage showed Loyd with blood on his face and swollen eye as he was being led out of the Orlando police station. Officers transported him to a hospital for treatment, where police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said he will be held until he is transported to jail. It was unclear when he might make a first appearance before a judge.

“We are very excited a cop killer, someone who is wanted for another murder of Sade Dixon, is off the streets,” Chief Mina said.

Loyd was wanted in the Dec. 13 fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Authorities said Loyd had gone to her home and banged on the front door and that when she answered, he shot her and her brother, who was critically injured. Five others were home at the time of the shooting, including Dixon’s two young children.

After that, Loyd went on the run.

He maintained a low profile until January 9, when authorities said he fatally shotOrlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton after she recognized him at an area Wal-Mart and attempted to arrest him.

The subsequent chase and search for Loyd also turned deadly: Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis, 35, was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle during pursuit of the wanted gunman.

Authorities increased the reward for information about Loyd’s whereabouts to $125,000 and received hundreds of tips. But ultimately, Chief Mina said it was police work, not community tips, that led to his arrest.

In the weeks leading up to Loyd’s capture, three others were arrested and charged with helping Loyd during his time on the lam. Zarghee Mayan, Loyd’s former boss at Texas Fried Chicken, was arrested and has admitted to giving the fugitive free food and money while he was on the run. Also arrested were Loyd’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, and his ex-girlfriend Jameis Slaughter.

Ms. Guido said no additional suspects had been taken into custody as of Wednesday, but the police department does anticipate additional arrests.

