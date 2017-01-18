Metro will expand its service Saturday to accommodate an anticipated increase in ridership from the Women’s March on Washington, a planned anti-Trump demonstration, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

Metro says to expect trains to be running about every four to six minutes in downtown stations. The system will open for passengers two hours early, at 5 a.m., and no track work is scheduled.

Metro spokesperson Dan Stessel told WTOP Wednesday no outside group is paying for the additional service.

The announcement is the latest indication that area officials expect a healthy turnout for the protest.

On Jan. 12, The Washington Post reported that some 1,200 tour-bus parking permit applications had been sought for the RFK stadium bus lot for Saturday, Jan. 21, compared with just 200 for the day of the presidential inauguration.

Politico reported Jan. 3 that March organizers told the National Park Service they estimated up to 200,000 attendees showing up for the event, which will begin at the Lincoln Memorial before setting out on foot for the White House.

