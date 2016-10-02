The NFL denies it tried to block Lady Gaga, an outspoken opponent of President-elect Donald Trump, from getting political during her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

“It’s false,” Natalie Ravitz, the organization’s senior vice president of communications, told CNN. “This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.”

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed source “close to the halftime show,” that the NFL explicitly told the 30-year-old pop star that she could not “say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump.”

Ms. Ravitz said Super Bowl 51 organizers “aren’t going to be distracted” by the baseless report.

“The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together,” she said. “Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans, and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

Representatives for Lady Gaga confirmed the NFL’s statement, CNN reported.

The singer was a prominent supporter of Hillary Clinton’s failed Democratic presidential campaign and was photographed holding a “Love Trumps Hate” sign outside New York’s Trump Tower after the election.

On Monday, she posted an Instagram video of herself and her dance troupe rehearsing in her backyard for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl performance.

