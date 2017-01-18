NEW YORK (AP) - Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 9-15. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Playoffs: Pittsburgh at Kansas City, NBC, 37.11 million.

2. NFL Playoffs: Houston at New England, CBS, 29.82 million.

3. NFL Playoffs: Green Bay at Dallas, Fox, 28.86 million.

4. College Football Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN, 24.42 million.

5. “NFL Pre-Game,” NBC, 23.08 million.

6. “College Football Championship Pre-Game,” ESPN, 14.48 million.

7. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox, 13.95 million.

8. “This is Us,” NBC, 10.48 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 10.475 million.

10. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 10.26 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 10.09 million.

12. “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 9.69 million.

13. “College Football Championship Post-Game,” ESPN, 9.44 million.

14. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.584 million.

15. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.581 million.

16. “MacGyver,” CBS, 7.64 million.

17. “Modern Family,” ABC, 7.59 million.

18. “Criminal Minds,” CBS, 7.54 million.

19. “Madam Secretary,” CBS, 7.54 million.

20. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.45 million.

