WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has hired Jay Sawvel from Minnesota as its defensive coordinator.

Coach Dave Clawson announced Sawvel’s hiring Wednesday.

Sawvel was on the Golden Gophers’ staff for six seasons, coaching defensive backs from 2011-15 before taking over the defense when coach Jerry Kill retired and Tracy Claeys was promoted to head coach.

Sawvel helped Minnesota’s defense rank 14th nationally against the run, 21st in points allowed and 18th in turnover margin in 2016.

He has also coached at Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois.

