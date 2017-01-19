Army Special Operations Command has confirmed a historic milestone: A female Ranger will join the iconic 75th Ranger Regiment.

An unidentified officer completed Ranger Assessment and Selection Program II in December, USAOC spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Wednesday.

“The identity, career fields and backgrounds of our Rangers are not provided in accordance with our current security policy,” the officer told Army Times. “It’s not based solely on them being a female. We protect all of our special operations forces.”

The military news website Task and Purpose covered the story by providing civilians with better context regarding honor and prestige attached to the accomplishment.

“It’s our country’s premier special operations raid force,” Task and Purpose wrote Wednesday. “They are the barrel-chested freedom fighters who are responsible for killing or capturing more high-value targets than any other unit in the military during the war on terror. They have worked at the highest levels of the shadowy special operations world, where they humbly over-deliver no matter what the mission may be. They pride themselves on the execution of three simple principles: speed, surprise, and violence of action. They’re particularly good at that last one. And, until recently, they were an all-male unit.”

The officer, who is the first female to complete RASP II’s grueling three-week selection course, will report to the unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, this spring, Army Times reported.

