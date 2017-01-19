CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two former governors and a former U.S. senator have been named visiting fellows at the John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Institute of Politics at Harvard University.

The school announced Thursday that former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire; former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin of Vermont; and former Democratic Gov. Ray Mabus of Mississippi will serve as visiting fellows this spring. Mabus is also a former Navy secretary.

They will meet with students and faculty as part of the institute’s efforts to encourage interest in public life and increase interaction between the academic and political communities.

Director Maggie Williams says they offer a “range of expertise and leadership experience in foreign policy, national security, border protection, environmental policy, state governance, congressional strategies, White House policy-making and much more.”

