GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will miss spring practice following shoulder surgery.

The Gators announced Thursday that Del Rio had surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder Wednesday, which could clear the way for Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask to take over the starting job in 2017. Franks and Trask, both freshmen, had been expected to compete with Del Rio for the position.

Del Rio was 5-1 as Florida’s starter this past season. He completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,358 yards, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Del Rio sprained his left knee in the third week of the season, missed two games and then returned for three starts before injuring his shoulder and giving way to Austin Appleby down the stretch.

