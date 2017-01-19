THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have confirmed Wade Phillips is their new defensive coordinator.

The Rams made the announcement Thursday. New head coach Sean McVay said last week that Phillips would be joining him.

Phillips begins his 40th NFL season as a coach with the Rams, the 10th franchise to employ him. He was a head coach at Dallas, Buffalo and Denver, and he served as an interim head coach for New Orleans, Atlanta and the Houston Texans.

He has been one of the NFL’s top defensive minds for decades. He spent the past two years with the Broncos, coordinating the dominant defense that won the Super Bowl last season.

Gregg Williams was Jeff Fisher’s defensive coordinator last season with the Rams.

