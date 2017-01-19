GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams has missed a second day of practice with an ankle injury, and the receiver may not know until warmups before the NFC championship game on Sunday whether he’ll be able to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams hurt the ankle during the 34-31 win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He said that he’s feeling better, though he was unsure whether he will feel well enough by Saturday to take part in Green Bay’s final practice of the week.

Adams might still be able to play after testing out the ankle in warmups before the game on Sunday afternoon, even if he sits out practice on Saturday.

“It would take a lot to keep him off the field, Adams said Thursday, “because I want to be out there with my team, but until Sunday I will not know.”

Receiver Jordy Nelson practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day on Thursday. He missed the Cowboys game with broken ribs.

Nelson led the team this season with an NFL-high 14 touchdown catches, while Adams had 12. They were quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top two targets in the Packers’ prolific passing attack.

“In the regular-season mindset, I would think none of them would play in this game,” coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. “But obviously this is a different time and this is a different point where we are in the season. Everybody understands what’s on the line here.”

Rookie receiver Geronimo Allison also missed a second straight day of practice with a hamstring injury.

The Packers are left with starter Randall Cobb, along with third-year player Jeff Janis and rookie Trevor Davis at receiver. Janis and Davis each had touchdown catches when the teams met in the regular season in October, when Cobb missed the game with ankle injury and then-receiver Ty Montgomery sat out because of illness.

Montgomery has since been moved to running back, though he remains pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

