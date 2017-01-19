GREEN BAY (12-6) at ATLANTA (12-5)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE - Falcons by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Packers 10-6-1, Falcons 10-6

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 17-14

LAST MEETING - Falcons beat Packers 33-32 at Georgia Dome, Oct. 30

LAST WEEK - Packers beat Cowboys 34-31; Falcons beat Seahawks 36-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Packers No. 6, Falcons No. 4

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (30), PASS (7)

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (8), PASS (31)

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Packers lead playoff series 2-1, including 48-21 win in divisional playoff on Jan. 15, 2011. Michael Vick and Falcons won at Green Bay on Jan. 4, 2003 to give Packers first home playoff loss. … First time teams have met in NFC championship game , this will be final NFL game played in Georgia Dome, which will be torn down in offseason. Falcons moving into $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 2017 season. … Over/under of 60 points is highest for any postseason game since records were kept beginning 1980, according to R.J. Bell of Pregame.com. … Packers have won 13 NFL championships, most for any team. Falcons are playing for only second Super Bowl berth and first championship. … Game matches two of NFL’s top quarterbacks and MVP candidates: Falcons’ Matt Ryan led NFL with 117.1 passer rating, fifth highest in NFL history. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (104.2) was fourth. … Rodgers has passed for at least 350 yards and two touchdowns in both postseason games this season, and third straight playoff game with those marks would tie Drew Brees for most in postseason history. … In last eight games, Rodgers is 8-0 with 2,384 yards passing, 21 TDs and one interception. … Rodgers’ 100.1 postseason passer rating is fourth best in NFL history. … Packers coach Mike McCarthy has 10-7 postseason record and has led team to playoffs in nine of his 11 seasons. … WR Jordy Nelson missed win over Cowboys with injured ribs after leading NFL with 14 TD catches. … PK Mason Crosby made two field goals of more than 50 yards in final two minutes last week, including winning 51-yarder on final play. … Packers LB Clay Matthews and Falcons LT Jake Matthews are cousins. Clay Matthews missed regular-season game at Atlanta with injury. … Falcons 5-3 all-time at home in postseason. … Win over Seattle gave second-year coach Dan Quinn first playoff victory. … Ryan set franchise record with 4,944 yards passing - sixth straight with at least 4,000, tied for second-longest streak in NFL history. … Ryan would set NFL record by passing for at least three TDs in fourth straight postseason game. … RB Devonta Freeman has 10 rushing TDs in last six home games, including postseason. Freeman posted second straight season with more than 1,000 yards rushing. … Despite missing two games with sprained toe, WR Julio Jones was second in NFL with 1,409 yards receiving. … WR Taylor Gabriel had 47-yard TD catch in first game against Packers, his first TD with Falcons. … DE Dwight Freeney’s 10 career postseason sacks rank fourth among active players. … LB Vic Beasley Jr. had sack in regular-season meeting and led NFL with 15 ½. … CB Ricardo Allen had interception last week in first career postseason game. … Fantasy Tip: Passing games of two teams get most attention, but Packers RB Ty Montgomery has been reliable option for fantasy points. Converted WR Montgomery ran for two TDs against Cowboys last week and has four TDs in last three road games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus