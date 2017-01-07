The Oakland Raiders have officially filed the paperwork to move to the city of Las Vegas, per the NFL and Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

The Raiders have been rumored to be interested in a move to Sin City for quite some time. The Raiders, owned by Mark Davis, are looking to crack into a city that has been virtually untouched by professional sports.

Starting in the 2017-2018 season, the NHL will have a team in Las Vegas, named the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Raiders had until Feb. 24 to file the paperwork required to make the move. In order for the move to go through, 24 of the 32 owners must agree to the move.

If the move is agreed upon, Vegas’ proposed stadium will not be prepared until 2020. Regardless of the stadium availability, the Raiders would still likely have to play at least two more seasons in Oakland before they can officially relocate.

A look at the proposed stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders. pic.twitter.com/DNokQvLKPy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 14, 2017

The Raiders would be the third NFL team in a year to change locations. Earlier this month, the San Diego Chargers announced they will be moving to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. Last year, the former St. Louis Rams moved to Los Angeles.

