There’s a lot of things New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can do well. Speaking German is not one of them.

Teammate Sebastian Vollmer, the German-born offensive tackle, quizzed Brady in a German lesson, showing him a clip of one of his own plays described by German announcers. And even though Vollmer was explaining the exact pronunciation to Brady, the future Hall of Famer still couldn’t get it right.

Maybe Brady would do a bit better with Portuguese.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus