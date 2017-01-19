OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Weber State has extended the contract for football coach Jay Hill through the 2021 season, the school announced Thursday.

The deal is a two-year extension on top of his current contract.

The Wildcats are coming off consecutive winning seasons and played in the FCS playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The 2014 team went 2-10 during Hill’s first year, but Weber State is 13-10 since.

A 6-2 Big Sky record and a third-place conference finish last season was the program’s best since 2009.

Hill called the future “bright” in a statement and director of athletics Jerry Bovee said Hill “has brought energy and excitement” that has increased support of the program.

