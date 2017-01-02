Former Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer, who reshaped public education during a fill-in term and then championed constitutional reform as the elder statesman of state politics, has died. He was 88.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley in a Monday statement about Brewer’s death said the state had lost a great leader.

Wayne Flynt, a Southern history expert at Auburn University called Brewer “the only governor we had who ever came close to being a ‘New South’ governor.”

Brewer brought a low-key, businesslike style to the governor’s office that was dramatically different from George C. Wallace, the outspoken segregationist former governor who got his wife elected while he pursued a presidential campaign.

