LA MESA, N.M. — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who allegedly was abducted by his father from a relative’s home in southern New Mexico.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s officials say 23-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez may be driving a stolen truck and could be headed to either Colorado or Mexico.

They say Jacquez went to the home of his son’s grandparents in La Mesa about 1 p.m. Monday demanding to take custody of the toddler.

Sheriff’s officials say the grandfather refused to let the boy go, but Jacquez allegedly forced his way into the home and took the child.

They say he allegedly poured gasoline inside the grandparent’s home, set it on fire and stole their pickup truck.

The grandparents weren’t injured.

Authorities say Ethan Jacquez was seen wearing pajamas.

