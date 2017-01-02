WASHINGTON — American University is removing a statue of a man convicted of killing two FBI agents that has sparked criticism since it was installed.

Local media report the statue of Leonard Peltier was erected last month by clemency activists who say prosecutors in his trial coerced witnesses and withheld evidence. Peltier was convicted in the 1975 killings of Jack Coler and Ron Williams on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

According to WTOP-TV, the piece was criticized as an insult to law enforcement. The president of the FBI Agents Association asked for its removal.

American said a statement Sunday that statue’s placement improperly suggested that the university was advocating for clemency for Peltier.

The university said it would remove the statue and said it has offered to help find another organization willing to exhibit it.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus