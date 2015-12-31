NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Auburn quarterback Sean White has left the Sugar Bowl with a right arm injury.

John Franklin III replaced White in the second quarter and completed two of four passes on his first drive that ended with a field goal. An Auburn official says White is out for the game.

Oklahoma led Auburn 21-13 early in the third quarter on Monday night.

White has been battling an injury to his throwing shoulder for much of the season. He re-aggravated the injury during a November loss to Georgia and missed the final two games of the regular season.

White made a few impressive throws during Auburn’s touchdown drive in the first quarter, but struggled as the game progressed. He was 4-of-10 passing for 35 yards.

