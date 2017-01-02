A baggage handler was locked in an airplane’s cargo hold during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Dulles International Airport on Sunday, NBC 4 reported.

Rescue crews met United Express Flight 6060 on the tarmac after authorities learned during the flight that the man was trapped with passengers’ luggage.

The man, who was dressed in a Charlotte baggage handler’s uniform, appeared unharmed and refused medical treatment.

Authorities treated the incident as a potential security event after the man said he had left his identification in his locker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“Once at the gate, an employee of the airline’s ground handling vendor was found unharmed in the aircraft’s cargo hold,” United Airlines said in prepared remarks. “We are looking into what happened.”

