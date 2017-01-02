DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is drawing interest around the NFL as a head coaching candidate.

Teams have asked the Dolphins for permission to speak with Joseph, coach Adam Gase said Monday. At least six teams are in the market for a new coach.

Joseph is drawing attention even though Miami (10-6) allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards during the regular season. Joseph, who is in his first season with the Dolphins, dealt with a wave of injuries and helped them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“There are going to be great opportunities for him,” Gase said. “Our players on defense should be proud, because one of the reasons why he’s getting that opportunity is they played well.”

Miami plays at Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs Sunday. Gase said he’ll leave to Joseph the timing of any job interviews.

“Vance is somebody that I trust a lot,” Gase said. “I know what his focus is. He’ll have the right approach to being able to handle this.”

Joseph is black. The NFL’s Rooney Rule requires teams to interview minority candidates for coaching and front office positions.

Joseph is in his 12th year as an NFL assistant. He also spent time with the 49ers, Texans and Bengals.

