FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Little Alice Rollins plunged into the pool, swimming alongside her dad’s college swim team.

“She loves it,” FGCU swimming coach Dave Rollins said of Alice, 4. “I toss her in, and she just goes.”

After their dad paces the sidelines of men’s basketball games, the four children of assistant coach Aaron Miles, ages 2-8, expend their energy on the same court, running across it when they’re not running through the Alico Arena hallways.

FGCU used to be the babies of the Southwest Florida sports scene. These days, the 17-year-old athletic department is just crawling - and sometimes swimming - with them. An influx of young coaches starting families has continued the athletic department’s family atmosphere, said athletic director Ken Kavanagh, himself the father of four grown children, ages 25, 24 and twins, 21.

When Kavanagh took the program’s helm in 2009, many of the coaches and administrators had middle-school aged children who played together on a flag football team led by baseball coach Dave Tollett. Now, those children are young adults. But the cycle of children running about Alico Arena’s hallways continues.

“We want to run a first-class environment, and we want to have a family environment,” Kavanagh said. “Family has to come first. We have an environment conducive of helping others.”

Miles and his wife, Mikki, infused the athletic department with the energy of their four children: Aaron, 8, Adonis, 6, Asaiah, 4 and Avion, 2.

That Kavanagh encourages children at work allows the coaches to spend more time with them, they said.

“It’s about making sure your kids know they come first,” said Aaron Miles, 33, who played at the University of Kansas, where he is still the program’s all-time leader in assists. His 954 assists in 2001-2005 are also a Big XII Conference record. “My family comes first.”

Transitioning from a professional basketball player overseas to coaching in college also has given Miles more time with his children.

“We’ve been blessed,” Miles said. “I’ve traveled a lot my whole career. When I played, sometimes we’d be apart for a month to two months or more at a time.”

Aaron Miles Jr., known by his nickname “Deuce,” has been playing youth football for the Estero Mustangs.

“It’s a way of life, football here in Florida,” Miles Sr. said. “Now that they’re older, they’re into more activities. That makes it more challenging. But you map it out. We talk about it all the time. Can you be the father you want to be and the coach you want to be? I think you can be. It’s quality, not quantity. It’s about getting off my phone and taking care of all my business before I get to the house. When I’m home, I’m home.”

All of the FGCU coaches said they became better, despite being busier, at their profession after having children.

Rollins, the swim coach, has Alice and 1-year-old Elliot to raise with his wife, Caroline. Dave Rollins is in his first year at FGCU. He said he could not be the coach he wanted to be without his wife.

“She’s a rock star,” said Rollins, 32. “From the moment I get home, to the time they go to bed, it’s kid time.”

Knowing his children would be welcome at the pool, even during competitions, made taking the FGCU job easier.

“That was a big part of the attraction of coming to the university,” Rollins said.

Volleyball coach Matt Botsford and his wife, WINK-TV news reporter Lindsey Sablan, had their daughter, Harper, on Feb. 1

“It has definitely affected me in a positive way,” Botsford said of becoming a father. “Now that I’ve gone through it, it is a powerful force. The biggest difference is being able to see my daughter when I come home, win or lose. It allows you to separate things. I’m a little more level in that sense.”

There are perks for Harper, too.

“I’m extremely lucky that my daughter will grow up around the role model athletes we have,” Botsford said. “She is going to be surrounded by them. They love seeing her. Next year, she’s going to be running around the gym instead of being carried around the court.”

Cross country coach Cassandra Goodson and her husband, Terrell Harbin, had their daughter, Anastasia, in March 2015.

“There were so many changes,” Goodson said of parenthood. “It gives me a greater appreciation of the parents of the kids in my program. Before I had my daughter, I don’t think I had a full appreciation for a mother who was also a professional.

“Another change has been what it has done for the team. I bring her around the team from time to time, and it just relaxes them. Every person on the team has strong character. So what better role models for her to be around.”

When Tollett arrived to coach the baseball program in 2002, his twins, Cal and McKenna, were 5. Now they are 19 and freshmen at FGCU.

“It’s been good for them to grow up around athletics,” Tollett said. “My players see the impact of what my kids mean to me. No matter what, this is all about relationships. It’s not the wins or losses.”

Seeing younger coaches arrive to campus with their younger children and babies has infused the athletic department with more energy, Tollett said, although he doesn’t miss changing diapers.

“I’m glad I’m through with that part of it,” he said. “The diaper stage was not my strongest suit.”

The best example of the athletic department’s family atmosphere can be seen at 10 a.m. every Thanksgiving morning since 2002, when Tollett has organized a flag football game for all of the coaches and their families. They play on the baseball field. Tollett even lines the field, football-style.

“My favorite day here is Thanksgiving,” Tollett said. “We play flag football. It’s just so fun. When I started, there were like 12 of us. Now there are like 40 of us. It’s really, really neat.”

