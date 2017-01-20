Protesters descended on Washington, D.C. Friday morning, intent on forming blockades to prevent access to Inauguration Day security checkpoints.



Carrying a banner that read “the future is feminist,” protesters could be seen locking arms to form a human barrier at one checkpoint while Black Lives Matter activists chained themselves together at another.



Activists representing a variety of causes were intent on disrupting the inauguration of President elect Donald Trump to protest his administration’s stated policies or to raise awareness for their own causes.



As of 8:45 a.m., the checkpoint at Judiciary Square was closed as a result of protesters blocking access and law enforcement officials were directing spectators who hoped to gain access to the National Mall to other nearby entry points.



At a checkpoint at 10th and E Streets NW, police escorted a line of spectators around a crown of demonstrators and drew a chorus of boos when an officer pushed a protester out of the way. There were earlier reports of officers there using pepper spray to disperse people blocking the 10th and E checkpoint.



Speaking from the inauguration’s joint information center, a security spokeswoman said that as of 9 a.m. no arrests had been made as a result of the morning’s demonstrations.

Friday’s protests come after a night of clashes between demonstrators and Trump supporters outside the DeploraBall, an event organized by Trump supporters and held at the National Press Club. Only one man was arrested in connection with plan to disrupt that event, but the Metropolitan Police Department said he was arrested far from the site of the event itself on charges of conspiracy to commit assault.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Hugh Carew said two others wanted in connection with the conspiracy were still at large.

