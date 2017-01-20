CNN viewers who tuned in for President Donald Trump’s inauguration were told that his speech was “one of the most radical” ever by a commander in chief.

Capitol crowds flowing far back into the National Mall heard Mr. Trump take on “the establishment” and politicians who are “all talk” in a sixteen-minute address. CNN Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper said it was nice to hear the president say that all Americans “bleed the same red blood of patriots” before giving a prediction on the speech’s historical significance.

“I think it’s fair to say this is one of the most radical inaugural speeches we’ve ever heard,” Mr. Tapper said, Mediaite reported. “It was purely populist. It talked about the forgotten people. It attacked Washington while standing inside the center of Washington, D.C., surrounded by Washington insiders. There was nothing particularly conservative about this Republican president’s speech. … I have to say that I think it will go down in history as one of the most radical speeches ever given by a president.”

Mr. Trump’s remarks, made shortly after taking the oath of office on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln, made clear his desire to put “America first” for the next four years.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” Mr. Trump said. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our product, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never ever let you down.”

Culturally, the president implored Americans to embrace patriotism.

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” Mr. Trump said. “The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable. There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God.”

