The impending rain didn’t deter inauguration watchers from streaming through security checkpoints Friday morning to take in the day’s festivities.

By 10 a.m., parade watchers lined Pennsylvania Avenue from the Trump International Hotel up to the White House, vying for a prime viewing spot.

Although the crowds inside the security perimeter were largely President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters wearing all variety of “Make America Great Again” paraphernalia, some who don’t support the incoming president decided to make the trip simply because any presidential inauguration is an historic event.

“This is a time to gather and celebrate the democratic process,” Royce Mizoguchi, an American University student, said as he stood along the parade route. “I didn’t stop being American because Trump was elected president.”

Mr. Mizoguchi said attending the inauguration every four years is an important way to show that even if you don’t support the candidate who won, you still respect the office.

“This is American culture,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, lines to get through security and into Mr. Trump’s inauguration festivities backed up for blocks, but supporters who braved the break of dawn had no regrets.

Mark Fiels traveled from Buffalo, New York, to get a good spot along the parade route. He’d been waiting at the 13th and E streets NW security check point since the early morning and by 7 a.m. was ready to see the man he voted for sworn in as the 45th president.

For Mr. Fiels the biggest issue of the campaign came in the form of disappearing working class jobs. He thinks Mr. Trump will bring more jobs back to America and help the working class thrive again.

“I think he’ll fix the damage Obama’s done to the economy,” Mr. Fiels said. “We’ve already seen companies decide not to move jobs out of the country and he hasn’t even become president yet.”

David Smith, who came from his home in Olney, Maryland, to see the inauguration, stood with Mr. Fiels and shook his head in agreement.

“He’s not a politician,” Mr. Smith said. “He’s not bought and paid for by lobbyists. His business sense will be good for this country.”

Isaiah Senchyshyn, Isaac Senchyshyn and Matt Burch — all Trump supporters — hopped a ride together from Cooperstown, New York, with a friend who actually came to protest the inauguration.

“Politically we disagree, but I don’t involve politics in my friendships,” Isaiah Senchyshyn said, sitting at a Pret-a-Manger coffee shop at 11th and F streets NW. “And I respect the right to protest.”

For Isaiah Senchyshyn, the most important issue of the election was national security and border security. He said Mr. Trump isn’t afraid to speak his mind and that could be a better way to deal with foreign leaders.

“Donald Trump is the kind of guy who can get things done,” Isaiah Senchyshyn said. “We don’t need another politician running America.”

Isaiah’s twin brother Isaac said he thought Mr. Trump would best support the LGBTQ community.

He recounted a story of meeting Mr. Trump at a rally in Albany and said the incoming president was thoughtful and kind.

“I’ve never thought Trump was LGBTQ unfriendly,” Isaac Senchyshyn, who is gay, said. “He’s really a caring person.”

For others, illegal immigration was the issue that influenced them to vote for Mr. Trump.

Rachel Teufert, a college student and first-time voter from northern Virginia, was concerned about unscreened immigrants siphoning U.S. resources.

“I’m not against people coming to this country,” Ms. Teufert said. “But I am against those people getting handouts. You have to contribute before you benefit from our system.”

And Daniel Roth, a high school student from Dumfries, Virginia, said he was confident Mr. Trump would push for stricter immigration laws and prioritize domestic issues.

Mr. Roth initially supported businesswoman Carly Fiorina in the Republican primaries, but didn’t hesitate to vote for Mr. Trump in the general election.

“As a free and prosperous country, we should extend a hand of kindness to immigrants,” he said. “But only after we fix ourselves.”

