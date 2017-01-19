President Trump appears poised to keep releasing the records of those who visit the White House, continuing an Obama administration transparency policy that gave Americans an unprecedented look at the comings and goings through the powerful complex.

Mr. Trump’s White House new website maintains a page where it says the visitor records will be posted.

“This page is being updated. It will post records of White House visitors on an ongoing basis, once they become available,” the website says.

Good-government groups had called on Mr. Trump to maintain the practice, which began in late 2009 under Mr. Obama. Some 6 million records were released during his tenure.

During the transition, the Trump team had been coy about whether it would continue to release records.

The records are taken from the Secret Service’s logs, which are supposed to track anyone cleared to enter the White House complex. That means any visitor taking a tour shows up, as do lobbyists or government officials there for meetings.

The White House under Mr. Obama maintained the right to shield any records it deemed to be politically sensitive.

Still, sunshine groups said the records gave an unprecedented window into what went on in the White House.

