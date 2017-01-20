EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s interim tag has been shed by coach Mike Zimmer, a step toward stability for the team’s offense following a tumultuous season.

The widely expected move was finalized Friday by the Vikings, who also fired quarterbacks coach Scott Turner and hired running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and tight ends coach Clancy Barone. Kevin Stefanski switched from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach to complete the shuffle.

Shurmur, who was hired as an overqualified tight ends coach last year, was the natural promotion when Norv Turner stunned the team Nov. 2 with his resignation as offensive coordinator.

Polamalu was UCLA’s offensive coordinator last season. Barone was the offensive line coach of the Denver Broncos.

