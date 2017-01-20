LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Offensive lineman Chase Roullier and linebacker Lucas Wacha will represent Wyoming in college all-star games this Saturday.

Roullier will play in the East-West Shrine Game at St. Petersburg, Florida, while Wacha will be in California to play in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl.

Roullier was selected First Team All-Mountain West Conference and was named to both the 2016 Outland Trophy Watch List and the 2016 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List.

He played in 48 career games at Wyoming, starting 42 of those games.

Wacha was named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference as a senior. He concluded his Wyoming career with 344 career tackles to rank No. 7 in school history.

He recorded a personal best 108 total tackles his senior season.

